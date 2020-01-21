|
Mary Ann Semola
Vineland - Mary Ann Semola, 73 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Our mother was born on February 16, 1946 in Vineland and was a lifelong resident. Mary was the daughter of the late George and Anne Carter of Vineland.
Mary worked as a waitress most of her adult life. Her last waitressing job before she retired was The Big Apple in Vineland. Our mother loved people. She had a smile and a hello for everyone she met. She had a "heart of gold" and loved playing cards with her family and watching her favorite soaps on TV.
Mary was a Christian woman who loved the Lord. Mary adored her family and loved family gatherings especially on holidays.
Mary was a devoted Cowboy fan and attended the Life Program in Vineland where she made many friends and was taken care of by the kind and caring staff. Our mother's last residence was at the Baker House in Vineland where she had many good times playing BINGO, made many friends and her best friend was Theresa Infante.
She was predeceased by her son, Steven and brother, Carl Wardell.
Mary is survived by her 2 daughters, Kathleen and husband Jose Morales and Kimberly Rodriguez; 2 sons, Michael Andrews and wife Crystal of Laurel Lake and Paul Andrews and companion, Jeannette Munn of Atlantic City; 12 grandchildren, Jantisa and husband Oscar Figueroa of Upper Deerfield, Jose Morales, III, Jonathan, Julio, Ryan, Zachariah, Katelyn, Nevaeh, Haley, Riley, Ashley and Kevin; 7 great grandchildren, Nathan, Nadya, Christian, Kaleb, Cameron, Kevin, Jr and Kaiden; 2 sisters, Sandra Buscemi of Millville and Anne Martinez of Vineland; 1 brother, Terry Carter and wife Michelle of Hopewell and many nieces and nephews.
As our mother would always say before she left was, "Good bye" and "Thank you" and "keep the change".
Funeral services were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020