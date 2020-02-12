Services
Deaner Funeral Home Inc
133 E Main
Stoystown, PA 15563
(814) 893-5706
Mary Ann Stull Obituary
Mary Ann Stull

Vineland - Mary Ann Stull passed away peacefully at home on February 4th. Born February 5th, 1934 to Curtis and Iona Stull of Shanksville, PA, Mary Ann graduated Stonycreek School then moved to NJ with her sister. Following retirement from Ball Foster, Mary Ann enjoyed an occasional bus trip to the casino, theater with her pal Shirley, shopping, reading and watching old movies with Gregory Peck. Besides her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by both sisters, Emma Jean Lowery and Laverne Gillespie, nephew William (Billy) Gillespie. She is survived by nephew Jerry Lowery, nieces Heidi Gillespie and Susan Gillespie Stephens, great-nephews Trevor, Jared, Seth and Derek Gillespie and Benjamin Springer. At a private ceremony, Mary Ann will be laid to rest in the family plot in Shanksville, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to Deaner Funeral Home, Stoystown, Pa. If you wish, Mary Ann would appreciate a memorial donation to your favorite animal rescue or shelter.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -