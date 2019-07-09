Services
Vineland - Mary Rose (Abruscato) Basolis, 89, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Monday morning, July 8th, 2019. Mary was born on November 24th, 1929 to the late Mary and Joseph Abruscato, of Vineland. She graduated from Vineland High School and remained a life long resident. Mary was a loving wife, mother, Nonni, and sister, who will be deeply missed by many. Mary was the wife of the late Elbert "Bert" Basolis Sr. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Koons (Velton), Debra Scavelli (Frank), Joseph Basolis (Valerie), Elbert Basolis Jr. (Staci); grandchildren Denny (Lori), Dominique (Justin), Velty, Frankie, Shana, Angela (Edward), Elby, Niko, and Luca; great-grandchild, Jerry and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was also survived by her loving caregiver and friend, Elsie Aihun. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Rose Mary and John Tonelli. A church visitation will be held on Thursday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
