|
|
Mary Bulboff
Millville - Mary Shedrow Bulboff
(née Burlakoff)
Mary passed away peacefully at her home on October 10th.
She is survived by her sister: Katherine Shea (Robert Karrer); her daughters (with predeceased husband Edward Shedrow): Patricia Merritt of Port Norris, NJ, Karen McConnell of Robbinsville, NJ, Susan Bodulow (Mike) of Petaluma, CA; stepchildren (with predeceased husband John Bulboff): Richard (Anita), Steven, Larry, Ann, Irene, and Lisa; niece and god-daughter: Patricia Shea; grandchildren: John Slonieski (Kim), Eden McConnell-Gargas (Lukasz), Lauren McConnell (William Tanner), Alex and Michael Bodulow; great-grandchildren: John Henry, Jillian, and Jane Slonieski, and many beloved step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father and mother: Fred and Anna Burlakoff; siblings: Bill, Henry, Harry, Mike, and Natalie; nephew: Gregory Ivanov; grandson: Carl Slonieski; brother- and sister-in-law: Lawrence and (closest friend) Rita Shedrow, and their son Larry; lifelong friends: Taissa Borisovs and Irene Bulboff Carter.
Mary began her life in a log cabin built by her father at their homestead in Saskatchewan, Canada, with her parents having originally come from Latvia. At age 10, her family settled in the United States to help build and live as a part of the Russian Old Orthodox community in Millville, NJ. Her faith and church community held a special place in her heart and were always priorities in how she raised her children and lived her life. Above all, she was a devoted mother and a truehearted friend. She took joy in welcoming anyone who visited her with open arms, a cup of coffee, a home-cooked meal, and a baked good just out of the oven.
Mary took pride in working hard all her life. Starting in a sewing factory and then later being a partner with her husband John in his numerous businesses, including a laundromat, convenience store with gas station, and car wash, she remained busy well into her later years. With the fruits of this labor, that little girl from Canada who walked miles to a one-room schoolhouse, was able to "journey" to such far-away places as Egypt, England, and Russia, and was always known for her generosity.
Mary often spoke about the old ways of life, particularly in rural Russia and Canada, and how all of the modern conveniences she had seen develop throughout her long life were "such a miracle". With 89 years of wisdom, she taught us: stay close to your family and those you care about, never take for granted unconditional love, try to live a spiritual life every day, and appreciate the small joys that make up our lives.
Funeral services were held at St. Nicholas Russian Old Orthodox Church, in Millville, NJ, on October 13, 2019. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to make a donation in her name to either or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019