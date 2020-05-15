|
|
Mary C. McFarland
Mary C. McFarland, age 96, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 due to complications from the corona virus.
Mary was born on June 3, 1923 to the late Thomas Sr. and Genevieve (Ottinger) Jost. She was one of 10 children and a lifelong resident of Vineland.
She worked at Lofts Candy Store and was a waitress in her younger years. She also worked in the cafeteria of St. Francis of Assisi School. Mary loved to knit, paint, and decorate cakes. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and Divine Mercy Parish. Mary was very caring and was always willing to help anyone in need. She will be missed by those that loved her.
Survivors include her children and their respective families, a son, James McFarland and daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren, Brittany and Ryan of North Carolina; a daughter, Patti Gallo and son-in-law, Dave; grandchildren, David and Kelly (Brian), (Madison and Nicholas) of Franklin Township; a son, Donald Jr and daughter-in-law, Joyce of Florida; grandchildren, Donnie, Michael, Steven, Joyce, Donna and Patti.
Mary was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Donald Sr.; her brothers, Thomas, Walter, Luke, George, John and Paul Jost; her sisters, Clara Severs, Agnes DeLuca and Genevieve Guessford.
A private service was held Friday, May 8th at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020