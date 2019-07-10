Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High Street
Port Norris, NJ 08349
(856) 785-1100
Port Norris - MARY D. ROBBINS of Port Norris passed into the arms of her Savior and Lord at 97 years on July 9, 2019. Born in Haleyville to Michael and Anna Dobrosky, she was the third of six children and last living child. She married Harry (Hap) Robbins and together they lived in Port Norris 68 years. In 1949 Mary was born again inot everlasting life through Jesus Christ. She became a faithful believer, never ever ashamed of the gospel. Her Christian example was evident to all who knew her.

Berside her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by her siblings Steve, and John Dobrosky, Elizabeth, Dorothy and Anne. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Garrison (George) of Mauricetown, and Harriet (Happy) McConnell (George) of Port Norris with whom she lived, four grandchildren, Amy Garrison, Timothy Garrison (Erin), Kelly Haman (Roman), Geroge McConnell (Chris), five great grandchildren, Lincoln, Stella, Livia McConnell, Brady and Patrick Garrison and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was a member of the Port Norris Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at Haleyville Cemetery on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Port Norris Baptist Church 1672 Main St. Port Norris, NJ 08349.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on July 10, 2019
