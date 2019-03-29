|
|
Mary DiMatteo
Vineland - Mary (Matarozzi) DiMatteo, 103 years old, lifelong resident of Vineland died peacefully at her residence at Spring Oak in Vineland on March 27th, 2019. She is predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 71 years, Nicholas DiMatteo. Mary took great joy spending time with family and friends and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services and entombment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 29, 2019