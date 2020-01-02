|
Mary E. Dare (Porch)
South Jersey - Mary E. Dare (Porch), 96, passed into eternal rest while sleeping on December 30, 2019.
Mary lived her entire life in South Jersey. As a young girl she met a young man at Iona Lake and that began a 75-year love affair with the love of her life Jacob U. Dare.
Mary worked at the family General Store/Post Office for many years. She then worked at the Franklin Glass Company until her retirement. Mary also worked at several catering businesses including her favorite Merighi's Savoy Inn.
When she fully retired Mary spent her days reading and keeping her spotless house. Her favorite was reading the Bible with her husband while eating breakfast.
Mary loved her husband, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and of course her dogs.
She attended Malaga Methodist Church, church services at the Veterans Memorial Home and watched John Hagee and Charles Stanley on television.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Jacob U. Dare Jr., daughter Patricia Deguenther, her parents Charles and Rebecca Porch, sisters Ruth Conkle, Naomi Gant, brothers Richard and Clinton.
She is survived by her sons Jacob U. Dare III, William C. Dare (Terri), granddaughter Shawn Rivers, grandson Jacob Rogers. Great-granddaughters Kendyl & Kara Rivers and Sadie Rogers. Brother William Porch (Louise) and son-in-law William Deguenther.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Elmer, NJ 08318. The viewing will begin at 10 AM with the service following at 11 AM. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. www.adamsfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020