Mary E. Gabriel
Millville - Mary E. Gabriel, 94, of Millville, NJ passed away on Friday evening May 15, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after being seriously ill the past 10 days. Mary was born in Hastings, PA and was a longtime resident of Baltimore, MD prior to moving to Millville, NJ in 1985 to help care for her mother. She was the daughter of the late James & Jennie E. (Angelo) Gabriel-Clark. Mary was pre deceased by her brothers; Jacob Gabriel, Elijah Clark and Hope William and one sister Helen L. Durham.
Mary started her working career at Crown Cork & Seal before starting work with the Federal Government at the Social Security Administration. She retired with 30 yrs of service as a Senior Claims Examiner. She was a longtime active member of the Living Waters Fellowship COG, Haleyville, NJ..
Mary is survived by her sister & brother in-law; Faith L. "Faye" & Joe Broseker Nieces: Karen (Susie) Domico Edwards & Kim Slemaker, Nephew; Freddie Slemaker, Great Nieces; Cynthia Slemaker and Elizabeth Slemaker and Great Nephew; Richard Slemaker. Ex-son-in -law: Fred Slemaker.
A private family funeral service will be conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Waters Fellowship COG, 1151 North Ave., Port Norris, NJ 08349. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020