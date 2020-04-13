|
Mary Elizabeth Harris
Millville - Mary (McDowell) Harris, age 59 of Millville, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Friday evening, April 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Phoenixville, PA to the late Isaac and Dorothy (Brown) McDowell.
Mary loved diamond dotting, reading, and her fur babies, Debbie and Precious.
Mary will be sadly missed and forever loved by her life partner Alvin Stalker of Millville; her children, Shawn McDowell (Courtney) of Millville, Gerald Passarella III (Shawna) of Millville, Justin McDowell (Sonibeth) of Millville, and Judith Harris Griner (Anthony) of Millville; her siblings, Patricia Lloyd of Millville, Ike McDowell (Holley) of Bridgeton, Cookie Williams (Mark) of Millville, Carol McDowell (Larry) of Seabrook; her best friend Neena Oberoi who she loved as a sister; Riv Sachdeva who was loved as a son; and her 12 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Mick McDowell and Bobby McDowell; and one grandson.
To ensure the safety of families and friends from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a Memorial Celebration will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
