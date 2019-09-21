|
|
Mary Elizabeth Levari Pilipchuk
Vienna, VA - Mary Elizabeth Levari Pilipchuk of Vienna, VA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 81. She is survived by her son, John Pilipchuk, and wife, Johnna (Hillsborough, NC); her daughter, Laura Pilipchuk Moore, and husband Michael; and two grandchildren, Brendan and Marissa Moore (Mount Airy, MD). Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Andrew Pilipchuk; her daughter, Ellen Pilipchuk; and her son Andrew Pilipchuk, Jr. who died at birth.
Mary was born in Vineland, NJ, on April 3, 1938, to parents, Louis Levari and Gloria Mattioli Levari. She is survived by two sisters: Sister Gloria Louise (Melanie Levari) of Woodsbury Heights, NJ, and Monica Levari Tola of Newfield, NJ.
Mary attended Sacred Heart School and Glassboro State College before marrying Andrew Pilipchuk in 1959. The Pilipchuk family lived in Trenton, NJ, until they moved to Vienna, VA, in 1963, where they remained until Andrew's death.
In 1977, Mary joined Northern Virginia Community College as an instructional assistant in the Hospitality Department where she worked until retirement. Upon retirement the couple divided their time between their home in Vienna, VA, and their treasured condo at Cedar Shores in Ocean View, DE.
The year before her death Mary lived at Lorien Assisted Living Facility in Mount Airy, MD.
On Friday September 20, 2019, a visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, SE, Vienna, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or make an online donation at gilchristcares.org/donation.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 21, 2019