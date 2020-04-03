Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Mary Elizabeth Martine

Mary Elizabeth Martine Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Martine

Vineland - Elizabeth "Betty" (Laubsch) Martine, 91, of Vineland, passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved family on April 2, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Betty enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and spending time at their shore house in Wildwood, hosting family and friends. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law William & Deborah Martine of Wildwood, son and daughter-in-law James and Rhonda Martine of Hudson, FL and daughters and sons-in-law, Carol & Michael Connolly and Patricia & Matthew Schwegel of Vineland, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 71 years William P. Martine and her parents William and Mabel (Johnson) Laubsch. A private family funeral service and internment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to: The New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 524 North West Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
