Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Sprague
Vineland - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Sprague, age 92, of Vineland, NJ, passed away peacefully at Genesis Millville Center on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born January 8, 1927 in New York City and spent most of her life in Vineland since the age of 8.
She attended Ithaca College, New York, where she loved performing in plays. She finished her education at Rider University with a secretarial business degree. Mary first worked at the Pentagon and then at Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville., NJ. for over 20 years. After a brief retirement to care for her father, she became a Cumberland County Homemaker's Aid.
Her family and friends will remember her the most for her love of animals and nature, and she was especially fond of horses and cats. She also enjoyed painting, gardening, and singing.
Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews: Bruce (Cory) Sprague of Cary, NC, Barbara (Michael) Roberts of Norwalk, OH, James (Carina) Sprague of Riverside, CA, Linda (Bill) Shepard of Waldo, OH, Paul (Ginny) Sprague of McPherson, KA, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar P. and Carol (Clarke) Sprague; also brothers, Edgar P Sprague Jr. (died in Holland serving in WWII), and George (Irene) Sprague.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12th, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Wainwright Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland NJ, immediately followed by the funeral service. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be given to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the .
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019