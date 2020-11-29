1/1
Mary F. Donovan
Mary F. Donovan

Pittsgrove - Mary F. Donovan (nee Morgan), 85, of the Norma section of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away on Thursday morning November 26, 2020 at the Friends Village at Woodstown after being in failing health. Mary was born in Vineland & raised in Norma where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Frances (Swydersky) & Elmer L. "Buck" Morgan. She was predeceased by her sister Anna M. Lashley & brother Joseph Morgan.

Mary was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1954. Mary was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother in addition to working at the Peerless Button Factory for 50 yrs. She served her community as an EMT with the Norma-Alliance Fire Co, served as a Girl Scout Leader, Friendly Neighbor Club, bowling league and was a longtime member and former Sunday school teacher at the Union Grove United Methodist Church. Mary was a great cook, loved to garden in her yard and raise flowers, enjoyed watching the birds and vacationing in Hawaii.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 yrs.; Charles E. Donovan, 2 Daughters: Sheree A. Williams & Wendy D. Rivera, 1 grandson; Ryan Williams, 1 granddaughter; Desiree Rivera, 2 great grandchildren; Aubrianna & Kaiden, Son in-law; Forrest Williams, Brother: Edward Morgan & wife Marilyn as well as several nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday 12/2/2020 from 12:00 to 1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 PM. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
