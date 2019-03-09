|
|
Mary Festa
Vineland - Mary Ann Festa passed away peacefully on Thursday, March, 7, 2019. She was born in 1921 to the late Ida and Gennaro Contento in Brooklyn, NY. Mary and her family moved to Vineland in 1926. She attended Vineland Schools, graduating from Vineland High School in 1938 and she also attended New York University. Mary worked for a textile design studio in New York. When World War II broke out, she went to work in the Hydrographic Office for the US Navy in Washington, DC as a cartographic draftsman. She moved back to Vineland after the war ended and married Charles Festa Jr. in 1946. Eventually she was hired to work as a draftsman in the Vineland City Engineer's office at City Hall in 1952 preparing tax maps, etc. Also, she worked with the Planning Board as City Planner. She prepared ordinances etc. for planning and zoning as well as master plans. Later she received an Associates Degree from Cumberland County College. Mary retired from the City of Vineland in 1987. After she retired Mary worked for the Buena Borough Planning Board. She was a member of Bishop McCarthy Auxiliary and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mary was an accomplished artist painting many beautiful pictures. She enjoyed reading, doing crewel embroidery pillows and pictures and watching Phillies baseball. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol DeSanto (Dennis Labo) and Geraldine Cifaloglio (Pete); four grandchildren, Stephanie LoBiondo (Jon), Christopher DeSanto, Donna Wheeler (Kyle) and Gina Wurcel (Zach); seven great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ellie, and Gracie LoBiondo, Jason and Matthew Wheeler and Giada and Vincent Wurcel; as well as her sister-in-law, Josephine Contento. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Charles Festa in 1964; her sisters, Lucille Mercoli and Anita Filippi and her brothers, Solvatore, Anthony and Jerry Contento. Funeral home visitations will be held on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Monday morning from 10am to11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers those donations in memory of Mary be made to: Italian American Benevolent Association (IABA), P.O. Box 1121, Vineland, NJ 08362 or Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund, C/O Inspira Foundation Cumberland/ Salem, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1F, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 9, 2019