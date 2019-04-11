|
York, PA - Sister Mary Helen Scicchitano, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ, went to her eternal rest on April 9, at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, York, PA where she had been a resident for several years. Sister Helen, born in Mt. Carmel, PA, was the daughter of the late Carmen and Catherine Scicchitano of Mt. Carmel, PA. She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in York, PA on January 7, 1949 and professed her Vows on August 16, 1950 at Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ. Sister Helen earned a BS in Elementary Education from College Misericordia, Dallas, PA and an MA in Secondary Education from Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ. She taught for many years in elementary schools administered by the religious order in Milford MA, Hazleton, Hershey, Steelton, Old Forge, PA, and served as principal at St. Peter's, Elizabethtown, PA for a few years. She also taught in Brigantine and Vineland, NJ, and then at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, located at the order's Provincialate, Newfield, NJ. In later years Sister Helen ministered as Academic Counselor at Harrisburg Area Community College. Dedicated to her religious vocation and to the ministry of education, Sister Helen touched the lives of countless numbers of children and youth at the elementary and high school level, and then in her ministry to college students. In addition to her parents, Sister Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Carmen and Dr. David Scicchitano, and by her sisters Toni Gearhart and Marian Ehrlacher. She is survived by a loving multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and also by her religious community, the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy. A chapel visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral mass be at 11am from Villa Rossello Chapel, 1009 Main Road, Newfield. Interment will follow on the church grounds in Pieta Cemetery, Newfield. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Sister Mary Helen may be made to: Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 11, 2019