Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Mary J. Papillo-Higginbotham

Mary J. Papillo-Higginbotham Obituary
Mary J. Papillo-Higginbotham

Pittsgrove Twp. - Mary J. Papillo-Higginbotham, 89, of the Norma section of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family, Griswold Home Care and Bayada Hospice. Mary was born in Hartford, CT and was a lifelong resident of Pittsgrove Twp.

Until her health failed, Mary was the President & Owner/Operator of MJP Enterprises. She operated in office/business equipment, storage, real estate and refuse hauling company. She was an ordained minister and also in her earlier years worked as a bookkeeper and as a real estate agent with Lewis DeMarco at Bray & Mac George Insurance & Real Estate Agency in Vineland.

She is survived by her husband; Zack Higginbotham, Jr., two grandchildren, Robin and husband Jim Raineri and Robert and wife Susan Young as well as several nieces & nephews

Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
