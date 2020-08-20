1/
Mary K. Selah
Mary K. Selah

Buena - Mary K. Selah, 54, of Buena, NJ passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the AtlanticCare Mainland Division, NJ after a brief illness. Mary was born in Tampa, FL, raised in Cherry Hill and remained a lifelong resident of South Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Joan (Daves) & Fred Selah.

Mary is survived by her siblings; Lee, Randall, Pam, Jim, Joe, Judy & Tim,

Her loving partner Don Wertz and ex-husband Mike Cotton as well as several cousins and many nieces & nephews.

Funeral services were private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
