Mary K. Selah
Buena - Mary K. Selah, 54, of Buena, NJ passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the AtlanticCare Mainland Division, NJ after a brief illness. Mary was born in Tampa, FL, raised in Cherry Hill and remained a lifelong resident of South Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Joan (Daves) & Fred Selah.
Mary is survived by her siblings; Lee, Randall, Pam, Jim, Joe, Judy & Tim,
Her loving partner Don Wertz and ex-husband Mike Cotton as well as several cousins and many nieces & nephews.
Funeral services were private.