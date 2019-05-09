Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Mary Kern Obituary
Mary Kern

Millville - Mary Kern, 90, of Carmel, NY passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph Kern; two daughters, Eileen Lewis (Jim) and Susan Grenier (Denis); one son, Joseph Kern, Jr.; and 4 grandchildren, Matthew Grenier, David Grenier, Justine Lewis, and Julia Kern. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019
