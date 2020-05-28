Mary L. Penn
Pittsgrove - Mary L. Penn (Claypool), 62, of Pittsgrove passed away of natural causes at a place where she worked and loved, The Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Township on Tuesday evening May 26, 2020.
Mary is survived by her parents, Paul C. Sr. and Loretta Vingino Claypool of Pittsgrove, brother, Paul C. Claypool Jr. (Lisa) and their children, Jessica Vincente and Paul C. Claypool III and sister, Tammy L. Rowland her children, Gina and Ryan Schofield and Danielle Rowland, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
A private visitation followed by a private service was held at the Freitag Funeral Home at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions are requested to either the SJ Regional Animal Center, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the Shirley Eves Developmental Therapeutic Center, 313 N. 10th Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
For more complete obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
