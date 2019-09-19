Services
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
856-453-1960
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple,
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple
30 MLK Jr Way,
Bridgeton, NJ
Mary L. Wheeler Obituary
Mary L. Wheeler

Bridgeton - Mary L. Wheeler 89 of Bridgeton departed this life on September 11, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Coming from Georgia she was a resident of the area most of her life.

She was formerly a cashier at Claridge Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City and a member of Union Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn Spencer, Arlene Horne and Audrey Gunter; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be 10am Saturday, September 21st at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr Way, Bridgeton; viewing 8am-10am. Interment will be in Fernwood Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
