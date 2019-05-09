|
|
Mary Louise Ridgway
Vineland - Mary Louise Ridgway, age 81 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Mary Louise attended St. Mary's School in Millville and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Vineland with the Class of 1954. She was also a graduate of Trenton State College, majoring in business administration. Mary Louise taught at Millville High School for one year prior to teaching at Collingswood High School before moving to Vineland. While her husband Ruston attended LaSalle University, Mary Louise was named the school's campus queen and college basketball queen. She was a past president of the Vineland Women's Club where she was a member for many years and named "Woman of the Year" in 1993. Mary Louise was also a member of the Vineland Jaycee-etts, the American Association of University Women and she served on the board of the County College Foundation, Friends Enrichment Committee. She enjoyed many years living at the shore in their second home and spending much time sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. Mary Louise loved to knit, cook, play the piano and share time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Rushton H. Ridgway II in 2013.
Mary Louise is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, the Honorable Rushton H. Ridgway of Vineland. Her 2 children; David Ridgway of San Francisco, CA and Mary Louise Ridgway of Vineland and by her granddaughter Miranda Ridgway of Bedford, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13th at 7:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends will be received from 6:00-7:00 pm. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Mary Louise may be made to the Vineland Women's Club, Scholarship Fund, PO Box 61 Vineland, NJ 08362.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019