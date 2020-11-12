1/1
Mary M. Leslie
Mary M. Leslie

Vineland - Mary M. Leslie, 93, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Mary was born & raised in Des Moines, Iowa. While working in Denver, CO she met & married her husband George Stites who was serving in the military and returned to S. Jersey with him to begin raising her family. She was a longtime resident of Millville/Vineland. She was pre deceased by her sons Kent, Krest, Keith Stites, Foster parents Cress & Merva Mosier along with her sisters Laura & Betty & brothers Donald, Henry & Charles.

Before retiring well into her 70's, Mary worked as bookkeeper for Gant & Ferguson Insurance & Realty in Millville. She had previously worked at Elton Iron & for Pete Galetto. Mary enjoyed writing and poetry and had several of her poems published.

She is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Kevin & Sophie Stites, Daughter in-law; Cindy Stites, 5 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren as well as several nieces & nephews.

A private family funeral service was conducted on Thursday with burial in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Philadelphia Chapter ALS, 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
