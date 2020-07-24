Mary McHenry Garrison
Pitman - Mary McHenry Garrison, 98, of Pitman and formerly of Bridgeton passed away early Wednesday morning July 22, 2020 at the United Methodist Communities - Pitman while under compassionate care for the past week.
She was the wife of the late Leslie Wayne Garrison, Jr., who died in 2010, she is survived by daughter, Marjorie G. Hiserote (Rev. Dr. Lewis J. Hiserote), grandchildren, Lt. Col. Ryan Hiserote, USAF (Corrie), Aaron Hiserote (Beth) and Kaitlin Hiserote Trusty (Eric) and seven great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary L. Garrison and her brothers and their wives, Lester S. McHenry (Margaret "Peg" (Mather) McHenry) and Howard R. McHenry (Hannah (Beckett) McHenry).
Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, Bridgeton on Monday August 3rd at 11 AM where friends will be received from 10 until 11.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Fellowship Fund for United Methodist Communities, c/o 535 N. Oak Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071.
For a complete obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com
