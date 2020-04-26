Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Vineland - Mary (Stoulis) Moniodis, age 88, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 with her loving children by her side. Mary, daughter of Katina (Politakis) and George Stoulis was born February, 10, 1932 on the island of Chios, Greece. At age 4, she immigrated with her family to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Philadelphia Public Schools. After school, she worked at her father's restaurant, The Golden Gate II, and was active in the church choir of the Cathedral of St. George in Philadelphia. After finishing school, she worked for Snellenberg's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia as a stationary clerk and then as executive secretary to the owner.

Mary married Anthony Moniodis and moved to Vineland, NJ on May 17, 1953. Together, they raised four children. Mary worked for the Vineland Board of Education for 28 years and was an active member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, Junior Women's Club, and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She helped create and organize the Greek and Sunday Schools in a new, but growing Greek community. She was a member of the Philoptochos Women's Auxiliary, where she took great pride in the church of St. Anthony, that she helped establish, more than 40 years ago. Besides her love of faith,

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Peter (Jill) Moniodis, Katina (Gus) Kanakis, Angela (Byron) Calakos, and Cynthia (Pete) Doulis; 10 grandchildren, Mary (Nick) Kaskabas, Nikki (Larry) Vollmer, Anthony (Megan) Moniodis, Steven (Marina) Calakos, Kristina (CJ) Rowe, Katina (Dionisis) Lampropoulos, Peter Doulis, Angela Doulis, Anthony and Michael DeRuchie; 6 great grandchildren, Angela, Anthony, Antonia, Constantine, Blaise, and Marilena; her sister-in-laws, Arjorie Ingraham and Marian Stoulis; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Godchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2007, her parents, and six siblings. The family would also like to thank Hospice Compassionate Care and her special care giver, Guilene Pierre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to: The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Anthony, 430 W. Wheat Road, Vineland, New Jersey, 08360. Due to Covid-19 restrictions burial will be private for her family only in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
