Richland - Mary Muccio Gainer passed away from this life peacefully on March 24, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center. Born in Richland, NJ on June 20, 1929 where she lived her whole life. Mary graduated from Vineland High School in 1948 and was an avid Blue Rock Shooter. She worked as a seamstress at Dar Jo Clothing in Richland. Mary also spent a lot of her spare time cooking, waitressing and cleaning at the family owned Rio Rita. Mary was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Rita Merighi, her 1st husband, Salvatore Muccio and 2nd husband, William Gainer. Mary is survived by her two sons, Daniel Muccio (Bernadette) and Michael Muccio (Anne); three grandchildren, Bernadette Mercer (Bryan), Salvatore Muccio (Danette) and Camille Mahoney (Mike); six great-grandchildren, Samantha Mercer, Collin Mercer, Carly Muccio, Salvatore Muccio Jr., Lia Muccio and Jack Mahoney. Services will be private for the family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the : 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. With the overall concern for the well being of everyone concerned and in accordance with executive order #107 signed into law by Governor Murphy, absolutely no public gatherings for any funerals will take place. This is due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Please leave a written condolence for the family at: www.ronefuneralservice.com. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020