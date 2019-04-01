|
|
Mary Sheppard
Millville - Mary E. Sheppard (nee Husted) died on March 29, 2019.
Mary was born at 414 E. Main Street, Millville, on September 1, 1927. At age 3 she and her parents moved to Camden, NJ, where her father was employed as a stationary engineer at Cooper Hospital. Because Mary would not stay in school in the 1st grade, her parents were forced to keep her home and sent her to live with her grandparents, Thomas and Margaret Breeden, her aunt Beulah Watson, and cousins with whom she attended 1st grade, Beulah and Lois Watson. She returned to Camden to attend 2nd grade. The Husteds then moved to Brooklawn, NJ, where Mary graduated from grammar school. She then attended Gloucester City High School, where she graduated in 1946.
In April 1947 Mary and her parents moved back to Millville where her father was employed as a stationary engineer for R.B. Whitaker Ice Plant until his death in July 1969. Mary was employed at JC Wheaton Co. during the summer of 1945 where she soldered bushings for the Air Force. She was then employed at General Public Loan Corp. in Millville from April 1947 to March 1956. Her last place of employment was at Millville City Hall for 34 ½ years, March 1956 to September 1990. Mary retired as Supervisor of Sewer Billing and had worked under 8 mayors.
Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Millville where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the church office on Thursdays and whenever she was needed. She was a member of the Women's Association craft group, served many church luncheons, and worked on the church rummage sale. She served as Deacon, was on the Music and Worship Committee, and Presbyterian Entertainment Series Committee at the church. She was a member of the Ranch Hope Auxiliary, and served on the Board of Trustees at Roosevelt Park. Mary enjoyed crocheting, working with plastic canvas, jigsaw puzzles, movies, television, and going to Ocean City, NJ. Her love of cats often led to her cat sitting for friends when they went on vacation.
Mary was predeceased by husband, Hubert "Bert" Sheppard, her parents, Elizabeth and Charles Husted, Maternal Grandparents Thomas and Margaret Breeden, Paternal Grandparents, William and Sara Husted, Aunt, Beulah Watson, Uncle, Tom Breeden, and Uncle Bert Breeden and wife Averil.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Millville. There will be a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM in the church, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her memory to one of the following: First Presbyterian Church of Millville, 119 N. 2nd Street, Millville, NJ 08332, Help and Hope Food Closet, P.O. Box 1656, Millville, NJ 08332, or CCSPCA, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 1, 2019