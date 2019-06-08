|
|
Mary V. Fennimore
Vineland - Mary V. Fennimore (nee Rice), passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on June 5, 2019, of Vineland, formerly of Glendora. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Allen P. Fennimore, Sr. Devoted mother of Allen P. Fennimore, Jr. (Anne), Robert H. Fennimore (Felicia) and Thomas E. Fennimore (Brandi). Loving grandmom of nine and great grandmom of seven. Dear sister of Teresa Croxton and George Rice. Preceded in death by five siblings. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Betty Rice and Ginny Rice and many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Fennimore's memory to Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Dr., Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 8, 2019