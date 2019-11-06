|
Mary Zitto
Vineland - Mary (Colucci) Zitto, 103, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at home under the care of hospice and her son, James. Mary worked many years in local clothing factories until her retirement. Mary had a great love of God and the church. She loved tending to her flowers and garden. She enjoyed cooking and baking but especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, James P Zitto; daughter & son-in-law, Joanna & Richard DiLeo; grandson & his wife, Dr Jeffery DiLeo & Nina; and her two great-grandchildren, Marco & Orlando DiLeo. Mary was predeceased by her husband, James V. Zitto; parents, Peter & Jennie Colucci; sisters, Connie Napoli, Philomena Colucci & Anne Venezia and her brother, Charles Colucci. A church visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:15am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to: Christ The Good Shepherd Parish 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019