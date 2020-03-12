|
Maryann Louise Limbeck
Millville - Maryann Louise (Repasy) Limbeck, age 76 of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland after complications with colon cancer.
Born in Franklin, NJ to the late Julius and Julia Repasy, Maryann moved to Millville at an early age and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1961 and then later in life attended Cumberland County College, where she graduated with honors, earning her Associate Degree in Business and Computer Science.
Maryann married her husband, Edward, and together they shared over 57 years of marriage. Maryann worked at Bell Atlantic for six years and stopped working to raise her two sons. Once they were old enough, she went back to work in customer service as a bank teller for many years, first at Farmers and Merchants National Bank and then Sun Bank. Maryann, together with her husband Ed then became the owner and manager of Northeast Satellite Systems for many years.
Maryann loved traveling with her husband on countless trips up and down the east coast, and made three very special visits to Hawaii over the years. They also made frequent trips to Branson, MO and Dollywood. Maryann also enjoyed spending time crocheting and gardening. Most of all, however, she treasured the time that she was able to spend with her family.
Maryann will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward Limbeck of Millville; two sons, Kenneth Limbeck (Heather) of Millville and Steven Limbeck (Becky) of Pottstown, PA; six grandchildren, Julia, Joshua, Nicole, Nathan, Kaela, and Patrick; and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Alina. She was predeceased by one brother John A. Repasy and one nephew John H. Repasy.
A Funeral Service for Maryann will be conducted on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Maryann Louise Limbeck may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020