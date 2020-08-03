Marylou Reed
Vineland - Marylou Reed, 93, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Sunday, August 2, 20202. Mrs. Reed was born in Nettleton, Pa. She was a dedicated homemaker raising her five children.
She was well regarded for her cooking and her gardening skills. Mrs. Reed enjoyed doing needlepoint, playing cards and solving puzzles. She also loved going dancing with her late husband, Charles (they could really cut a rug).
She is survived by a son: John; 2 daughters: Marjorie Shearer and MaryJane Miller; 3 brothers: Frank M. Toth, William R. Toth (Frances) and Paul J. Toth (Barbara); 2 sisters: Sara N. Vanone and E. Carole Dunkleberg; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Mrs. Reed was predeceased by: her parents: Bertalan and Mary; husband: Charles; 2 sons: Bruce and Michael; 3 brothers: John, Herbert and Steve and 2 sisters: Velma and Irene.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
.