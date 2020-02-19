Services
Mathias Butter Obituary
Mathias Butter

Vineland - Mathias Butter, 91, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hodschag, Yugoslavia, and along with his wife came to America in 1952, sponsored by Seabrook farms. Once living in the United States he settled in Vineland he resumed his career as an automobile Mechanic, working for many years for Sirrotts Auto dealership in Millville. Mathias enjoyed listening to radio, music, taking care of his yard and talking, sharing his many stories. He was an excellent innovator, able to build something out of nothing. He is survived by his son and wife Manfred and Lydia Butter; his daughter Anita Arsenault; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mathias was predeceased by his beloved wife Therese in 2011. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Interment will be private for his immediate family in Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -