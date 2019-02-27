|
Matilda "Toby" Jensen
Millville - Matilda "Toby" (Ford) Jensen, age 91 of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by members of her loving family, on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019 at the Millville Center LTC after a brief illness.
Toby was born in Baltimore, Md. and raised in New York City by her mother, the late Lenora Ford. Toby attended school in New York City, and then moved to West Atlantic City, where she was married and raised her family. She then moved to Millville in 1979 and was a longtime Millville resident.
Toby worked as a waitress for over 49 years at many different restaurants. She worked at Benny's Restaurant in Millville for nine years, before retiring from waitressing in 1990.
Toby loved going out to eat with her friends and family, and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and reading magazines. In earlier years, she loved roller skating and going to the North Italy Club dances in Vineland with her friends. She loved all types of food, but her absolute favorites were any kind of chocolate, strawberry shortcake, and cheesecake.
Most of all, however, Toby treasured the time that she was able to share with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Toby will be sadly missed by her son, James Roller & wife Brenda of Newnan, Ga.; three daughters, Deborah Dunn of Millville, Helen Pedrick & husband Edward of EHT, and Nancy Chard & fiancée Randall L. Colle of Millville; one brother Herbert Ford & wife Charlene of EHT; 13 grandchildren, including her very special granddaughter who was extremely close to her, Anne Rankin & husband Ashanti of Millville; 14 great-grandchildren, including Tyler Bard, who resided with her and took especially good care of his great grandmother; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Lawrence Roller; her second husband Howard Jensen, who passed away in October 1991; and two brothers, Ed Ford, and her baby brother that passed away at only nine months old.
Services for Toby will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Toby's name be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Matilda "Toby" Jensen may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019