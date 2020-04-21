|
Matthew M. Farabella
Milmay - Matthew M. Farabella, age 95 of Milmay, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland.
Matthew was born in Landisville to the late Pasquale and Antoinette (DeFrancesco) Farabella and was a resident of Milmay for most of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. In Matthew's younger years, he was talented in the art of hand-blown glass. While working with the late artist, Emil Larson, many of Matthew's glass art works are on display at the Wheaton Village in Millville. Prior to his retirement, Matthew was employed by the Vineland Developmental Center for 30 years as the grounds supervisor. He enjoyed yardwork, caring for his lawn and sharing time with his family.
He was predeceased by his wife Margaret "Dolly" C. Farabella in 2019.
Matthew is survived by his loving daughter Beverly A. Pruckoy of Milmay. His granddaughter Christina A. Bernhardt and her husband Keith II and by his 3 grandchildren; Matthew K. Bernhardt, Caroline G. Bernhardt and Madelynn Bernhardt, all of Milmay. Matthew is also survived by his sister Caroline (Farabella) Monteleone and her husband David of Vineland, along with several nieces and nephews.
With care and concern for everyone, funeral services are private. A memorial mass will be held and announced at a later date. Please share your condolences and tributes with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020