Matthew Vingi
Vineland - Matthew Vingi, 93, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away at his home, on Monday October 1st surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born in Vineland, New Jersey and raised in Landisville, New Jersey, where he attended Cleary School. Matt was an Army Ranger, serving in World War II, where he served our Country as a Private First Class with the 6th Battalion Darby Rangers in Luzon. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippines Liberation Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal, after being Honorably Discharged in November of 1946. Matt is best known for his generosity and his love for his children. He would, without hesitation, give you the clothes on his back or the food on his table. He was meticulous with his landscape, had a beautiful garden and fishpond and grew all of his own fruits and vegetables. He would put them in bags and distribute them to his family and friends, often leaving none for himself. That was Matt. Selfless. Compassionate. A pure heart of gold. He was also an incredible handyman and could build or design anything put in front of him, which he also had a tendency to give away to someone with more need. Most people agree that there will never be another Matt Vingi or his homemade wine. He worked all of his life as a Tractor Trailer driver, starting with Buglio Trucking in Vineland and finishing his life long career at LoBiondo Brothers in Rosenhayn. He was a member of Teamsters Union 676, Sons of Italy, American Legion in Buena and the Recreation Club in Vineland. Matt leaves behind to cherish the most wonderful memories a father could ever leave for his family, his daughters, Lynda Vingi, Francine Vingi Hovermann, and his "adopted" daughter, Rosemarie Lavala; his two sons, Antonio "A.J" Vingi and his wife, Catherine, and Nathan (America) Vingi; three grandsons, Fred Hovermann, Jr., Blake Howard Matthew Vingi, Nathan Vingi and his "adopted" grand daughter Maggie. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marie (Tuso) Albano, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved with his whole heart. Matt was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Mary (Bettinie) Vingi; his loving daughter Marie Vingi; his sisters, Jennie Zanghi and Mary (Vingi) Cardillo; brothers Joseph (Mary) Vingi and Thomas Irrera. He was also predeceased by many aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 9am to 11m followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment and military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Matt may be made to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Bayada @ Inspira Hospice, 603 N. Broad Street, Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019