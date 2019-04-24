|
|
Mattie Garcia Hines
- - Mattie Garcia Hines, 71 years young, passed away in her sleep on March 2, 2019 after a short illness. Mattie will be missed by her two children, Catherine Williams and Robert Hines III (Arlean). She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, her brother Kermit Garcia (Alvina) and brother John Garcia. She was loved by so many friends and family. She worked at Vineland Developmental center for more than 35 years proudly. The family would like to invite all who loved her to a memorial celebration on April 28th from 4pm-9pm @ Semper Marine Detachment, 2041 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ. Please come and bring a dish or dessert and a perennial that we can plant in a garden in her honor. (plant or bulb). Thank you for sharing her love.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 24, 2019