|
|
Mattie Iris Rilley
Millville - Mattie Iris Rilley, 85, of Millville passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Marianna, PA to the late Amanzie L. Williams, Sr. and Lumelia Soloman Williams, she was the wife of the late Albert Rilley, Sr. Mattie had been a resident of Millville for the past 40 years and before that she had lived in Brooklyn, NY, Port Norris and Vineland.
Prior to her retirement in 2017, she had been employed by the Millville Police Department as a crossing guard for the Millville School System. She had been employed previously at Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville for over 30 years. Mattie was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Vineland where she served in the kitchen ministry. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, traveling and reading her bible. She was very fond of all of the students she came in contact with during her time as a crossing guard and considered them her family.
She is survived by; five children, Michele Suggs of Rosenhayn, Albert Rilley, Jr. of Bridgeton, Denise Rilley of Mount Holly, Victoria Rilley of Millville and Geraldine Rilley of Fayetteville, GA; her brother, Kasib Abdullah and his wife, Verna Williams of Vineland; her sister, Audrey Rivera of Rosenhayn; two sisters-in-law, Beuliah Williams of Ohio and Carrie Williams-Hubbard of Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members that were near and dear to her heart. Besides her husband, Albert Rilley, Sr., she was preceded in death by; five brothers, Amanzie Williams, Jr., Clarence Williams, Howard Williams, Sam Williams and Amos Soloman and a sister, Annabelle Palmer.
Funeral services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 NE Blvd., Vineland on Saturday, February 29th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020