Mattie Reid Obituary
Mattie Reid

Bridgeton - Mattie Reid of Bridgeton, NJ was born on May 15, 1918 and was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the wonderful age of 101, while peacefully sleeping at the Renaissance Nursing Center.

Mattie was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, to the late Jimmy and Viola Smith. She was married to the late Wilson Reid, from this union they had five daughters and two sons.

Mattie, affectionally known as "Eatmon", was educated in the Gaffney School district before moving to Bridgeton, NJ.

Mattie enjoyed attending the 7:45 am worship service at Union Baptist Temple Church, and sharing memories at her home during cookouts and family gatherings. Eatmom was famous for hosting her annual Easter Egg Hunt and Christmas Pollyanna for immediate and extended family members. Her favorite pastime was the daily viewing of Jerry Springer.

Mattie leaves to cherish her memories three daughters Lucille (Robert) Dawkins, Henrietta Walker and Vivian (Manual) Johnson; one son Alonzo (Geraldine) Smith; one son-in-law Charles Todd; she was predeceased by her daughters Genell Todd, Minnie McNeil, son James Reid and son-in-law Oliver Walker. She also leaves to cherish a host of nieces, nephews, friends and a family lineage that goes as far as great great-great-great-grandchildren. Due to the recent pandemic and governor's executive orders, private graveside services will be held at Gouldtown Memorial Park.

Loving Submitted,

The Family
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
