Mattie Thompson Hill
Newfield - Mattie T. Hill, 99 of Newfield, N.J. quietly transitioned to her heavenly home on April 18, 2019. In Bishop McCarthy Center where she was a resident.
Born in Goldsboro North Carolina to James Battle and Harriet Jackson Battle. She is predeceased by her husband Willie Hill. Her sons Henry (Mickey) Thompson, Willie H. Thompson and daughter Betty Fay Patterson. She leaves to mourn her daughters, Harriet (Reet) Hill, Ethel Thompson and son Jerry (Liz) Thompson daughter in law Susan Thompson. She leaves a host of grandchildren, great grand children, and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews. She was a member of New Life in Christ Ministries, where she faithfully attended until becoming ill. Prior to retiring Mattie worked as a certified nursing assistant at Rainbow Nursing center and previously Seigmans Nursing Home.
Services will be Thursday April 25, 2019. Viewing from 9-11 and services start at 11 am at the New Life In Christ Ministry 895 Delsea Drive Malaga, NJ.
May Funeral Ministry of Comfort 138 E. Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 24, 2019