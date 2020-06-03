Maureen Patricia McLoughlin
Culpeper, VA - Maureen Patricia McLoughlin, 78, of Culpeper, VA died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born November 10, 1941 in New Jersey to the late Edward and Marie McLoughlin.
Maureen is fondly remembered for her dedication as a corrections officer at Bayside State Prison, her participation in the arts community and sisterhood with C-Red Hat Divas.
She is survived by her three loving daughters; Deborah Buttenshaw, Kathleen Thaller (Mark), and Allison King-Simione (Brian), her sister; Patrice Melfi (Nick), and her brother: James McLoughlin. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Zackery, Spencer, and Devon Buttenshaw, Joshua, Rachel, Kyle, and Bridget Thaller, Kaitlin Propert (Jon), Samantha Capriotti (AJ Corsiglia), and Jerry Capriotti (Chaeli Brown), and her two precious great granddaughters; Madelynn and Amelia Propert; as well as her niece and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Maureen is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Brelsford and her faithful pup, Cassie.
The family will hold a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 East Edmondson Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. A memorial service will follow for her friends and family in New Jersey when appropriate with COVID restrictions lifted.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to her grandsons charity would be preferred using the following link: https://KCC-T1D.com
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Culpeper, VA - Maureen Patricia McLoughlin, 78, of Culpeper, VA died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born November 10, 1941 in New Jersey to the late Edward and Marie McLoughlin.
Maureen is fondly remembered for her dedication as a corrections officer at Bayside State Prison, her participation in the arts community and sisterhood with C-Red Hat Divas.
She is survived by her three loving daughters; Deborah Buttenshaw, Kathleen Thaller (Mark), and Allison King-Simione (Brian), her sister; Patrice Melfi (Nick), and her brother: James McLoughlin. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Zackery, Spencer, and Devon Buttenshaw, Joshua, Rachel, Kyle, and Bridget Thaller, Kaitlin Propert (Jon), Samantha Capriotti (AJ Corsiglia), and Jerry Capriotti (Chaeli Brown), and her two precious great granddaughters; Madelynn and Amelia Propert; as well as her niece and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Maureen is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Brelsford and her faithful pup, Cassie.
The family will hold a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 East Edmondson Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. A memorial service will follow for her friends and family in New Jersey when appropriate with COVID restrictions lifted.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to her grandsons charity would be preferred using the following link: https://KCC-T1D.com
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.