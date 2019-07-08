Services
Maureen "Meaux" Riley

Vineland - Maureen "Meaux" Riley of Vineland, NJ, passed away on July 2, 2019, peacefully and with her family by her side. She was 71 years old.

Meaux was born in McKeesport, PA and grew up in Vineland.

"Let me be something every minute of every hour of my life," said Betty Smith. And Meaux did. Just a short list of her many life adventures were: a nun with the Medical Mission Sisters, winner of two Jackie O look-alike contests, school librarian at Dane Barse School, newspaper salesperson, creativity conference consultant, professional baker, lead actor in multiple local plays, and writer. Her creative nonfiction essay "Baby Rescue" won the annual GonzoFest Literary Journalism Award in 2018 and was published in the LEO Weekly.

In all parts of her life, she did things her own way, adding creativity and joy to even the most mundane aspects of life. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, generous in her time and energy to her own children, children she taught, and many of her children's friends. She loved books and quotes, played guitar and ukulele, baked bread, gardened, and lived all of her life with a spark.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Nick, and stepdaughter, Claire.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Patrick Riley, and sisters Pixie and Nancy, daughters Maleka and Theresa, stepdaughter Kim (David), sons Nick and Brad (Allison), and grandchildren Kayla, Malachi, Hezekiah, Abraham, Teora, Jonas, Kanoa, and Kieran.

The family will hold a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Book Foundation."
Published in The Daily Journal on July 8, 2019
