Melissa Lin Mercardo-Santini
Allentown,PA - Melissa Lin Mercardo-Santini, 45, of Allentown, PA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA.
Born in Vineland, NJ she was the only daughter of Miriam Trongone and William F. Mercardo. She graduated Buena Regional High School in 1992. She continued her education at the Votech School in NJ where she received her CNA certificate.
Melissa's passion for taking care of people took her to several nursing homes in South Jersey. Early in her life, Melissa enjoyed singing and dancing, especially when it was songs from Marc Anthony. She was always the light in any room she entered. Melissa also spent time working at her late step father's, Joseph Trongone Jr, construction business D&E. In 2008, she met Jose Alberto Santini and after 7 years the two were married on September 5, 2015. Melissa loved animals, walking on the warm sunny beaches in Florida and she would be the very first one on the dance floor. Her smile was contagious, her attitude was fierce and she always spoke her mind.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Jose Alberto Santini; her mother, Miriam Trongone and her father, William F Mercardo; her step-sister, Doreen Trongone-Ciezki and her step-brother, Michael Trongone.
Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices, a celebration of Melissa's life will be announced at a later date. A private viewing will be held at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland for the immediate family only. Melissa will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield. Donations can be made to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020