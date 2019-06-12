|
|
Melvin R. Scott, Jr.
Mays Landing - Melvin R. Scott, Jr., 93 of Mays Landing, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 6, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. He was born March 4, 1926, in Washington, D.C. to Anna B. and Melvin R. Scott, Sr. He attended school there and graduated from Dunbar High School. After high school he joined the US Marine Corps. He later attended Wilberforce University, Ohio, on a football scholarship to majoring in elementary education.
In 1957, he moved to Vineland where he became a sixth-grade teacher for Vineland Board of Education. That same year, Mr. Scott became the first African-American male hired by the Vineland Board of Education. He was named Teacher of the Year in 1964. He worked as the Director of Federal Programs until his retirement. Mr. Scott was a longtime member of Trinity AME Church in Bridgeton, where he served as on the Trustee Board, Men's Chorus and helped with the Men's Breakfast and Events.
Mr. Scott was predeceased by: his wife of 68 years, Alease Dora Scott; parents, Anna B. and Melvin R. Scott, Sr.
He is survived by: nephews, Philip Smith (Cathy Morris), Perry Smith (Debbie); niece, Pamela Smith; other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:30AM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Trinity AME Church, 1107 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Bridgeton, where friends may call from 10 to 11AM. Interment Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send do¬nations to: Montford Point Marine Association Phl#1., 237 Red Tail Court, Limerick, PA 19468, Attn: Joe Geeter.
Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019