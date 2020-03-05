|
Melvyn Clifford
Melvyn Clifford aka "Mad Dog" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020. He was born April 2, 1942 in Camden, NJ to his parents, Harry and Beatrice Clifford.
Melvyn was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Judith Teti; his brother, Ron Clifford and sisters, Joan Fletcher, Fanny Short and Ana Maldonado.
He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Haaf; son in law, Edward Haaf and granddaughter, Samantha Ross; his sons, Timmy Clifford, Melvyn Clifford and their children; his brothers, Harry Clifford and Angelo Clifford; his nephews, Frank and Angelo Santos along with Michael Sr. and Ron Clifford. Mel was survived by all his loving family in California, who he loved so dearly.
Mel was a truck driver most of his life, long term with C&C Farms in Hammonton and Alfred Leone Produce in Vineland. Our dad aka "Pop" loved talking to anyone about anything, being outside working on tractors, going to bet on horses or the casinos and going to auctions to buy and sell. His down to earth, old school, blunt personality will be missed by all. He would give you the shirt off his back. We will miss you pop, so much.
A private service will be held for immediate family only. He asked the ones that mourn, that you only celebrate and have a shot to remember him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your nearest SPCA. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020