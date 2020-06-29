Meriam L. McHugh
Meriam L. McHugh

Meriam L. McHugh age 96 passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Leaving to cherish her memory are daughters, Ida Madden and Laura Bradford (Robert), sons, John McHugh (Lillian) and Richard McHugh, sisters, Henrietta Abbott and Elaine McDowell, sister in law Edna Sanderson, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband James McHugh, son, Walter McHugh, brothers and sister in law, Everett and Clair Parvin, James (Jim) and Margaret Parvin. Donations in Meriam's memory can be made to Zion United Methodist Church 959 Main St. Port Norris, NJ 08349. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
