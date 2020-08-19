1/1
Priest Michael A. Sr.
Michael A Priest Sr

Millville - Michael A. Priest Sr, 58, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Mike was born in Vineland. He was retired from AmCor in Millville, where he had worked as a maintenance mechanic.

Mike had attended the Vineland Church of the Nazarene.

Mike was an avid and skilled golfer and also enjoyed playing video golf. He also enjoyed going to the casinos, riding his Suzuki motorcycle, shooting pool and pitchin' horseshoes. Mike was well regarded as a song writer and very talented in singing them as well.

But his true passion was hanging with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife: Judith "Jute"; 2 sons: Michael Jr. and Kenneth (Betsy); 3 brothers: Steve, Ray and John; grandson: Luke; and his bestest K-9 buddy: Jack. He was predeceased by his parents: Walter & Myrtle; 2 brothers: Walter Jr. and Joseph; 2 sisters: Linda & Crystal.

A Family and friends Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 7805 Raymond Drive, Laurel Lake at 3 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Due to COVID 19 masks and social distancing should be observed.

Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
