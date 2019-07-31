Services
Michael A. Wolansky Obituary
Michael A. Wolansky

Norma - Michael A. Wolansky, 68, of Norma, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Prior to retiring, Michael worked at Scott Paper Company in Landisville, he worked in the masonry and tile business and later worked at Wilmad Lab Glass in Vineland. Michael enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley Davidson. Michael was a good man, son and brother.

Loving son of the late John and the late Mary (nee Wrobel) Wolansky. Dear brother of John Wolansky.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, August 2nd from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Williamstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 31, 2019
