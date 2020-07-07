Michael Anthony Venditti
Michael Anthony Venditti, "Mike", age 90, died June 24, 2020, at Oak Haven Rehab and Nursing Center, in Auburndale, Fl. He was born in Vineland, NJ, on April 28, 1930. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1948, where he lettered in Track and Field. He served in the Navy from 1948 to 1952, on the USS Valcour, where he received a Navy Commendation Ribbon with Medal for outstanding courage for entering a smoke filled engine room to restart the firemain pump during the ships collision with the SS Thomas Tracy. He attended the University of Miami from 1952-54. It was during a 1954 summer job driving a taxi in Vineland that he met his future wife, during her family's move from Philadelphia to Vineland. His sister Lena later formally introduced him to her co-worker, Betty Evans, and he had to remind Betty that he was the cab driver that drove her to Vineland. He and Betty were married January 29, 1955. They raised 5 children in Vineland, where he worked for the City of Vineland Electric Utility for 37 years, retiring in 1993. After retirement, he and Betty moved to Florida, where they enjoyed their retirement by going on cruises, to movies, out to dinner with friends, visits to Walt Disney World, and hosting many visits from their children, family and friends.
Mike is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" L. Venditti, his parents Nicholas and Jennie Venditti, his brother Daniel Venditti and wife Theresa, his sister Lena Garifo and husband Vincent, and his sister Carmella Pantilione and husband Joe.
Mike is survived by his children, Elizabeth Whitehead and husband Kevin, of Glassboro, NJ; Michael Venditti, of Vineland, NJ; Steven Venditti and wife Brenda, of Bradenton, FL; David Venditti, of Davenport, FL; and Thomas Venditti and wife Vivian, of Vineland, NJ; his six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, (888) 728-6234, https://cornerstonehospice.org/the-foundation/
.