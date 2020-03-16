Resources
Fairton - MICHAEL BARRASSI 77, of Fairton died suddenly on Sunday March 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel and Adolgesia (Lucy) Sciulli Barrassi.

He had resided in Ocean City for 8 years and was a resident of Fairton the past 6 months. Michael proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a 1st Lt.

Michael went to college at Goldey Beacom and became a Certified Public Accountant and worked for Friends Hospital in Philadelphia.

He is survived by his cousin Frank Homza of Port Norris.

Services were held privately.

Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
