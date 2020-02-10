Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Michael Crescitelli Jr. Obituary
Michael Crescitelli, Jr.

Franklin Twp. - Michael Crescitelli, Jr. 33 of Franklin Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cooper Medical Center. Born in Vineland, he was a graduate of Bancroft School in 2007.

Michael enjoyed reading books on different kinds of trucks. He also enjoyed watching the Monster Truck Rallies, bull riding and rodeos on tv.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Henry Crescitelli and a brother, Christopher Crescitelli.

Michael is survived by his father, Michael Crescitelli, Sr. of Franklin Township.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9am to 11am, with funeral services to follow at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Michael will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
